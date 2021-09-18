PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $5.63.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

