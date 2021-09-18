PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

