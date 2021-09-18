PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 1,049,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

