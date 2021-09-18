Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $4.92 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $26,563.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

