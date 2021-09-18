Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $147,679.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

