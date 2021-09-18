Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $311.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

