Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $6.35 on Friday, hitting $311.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.