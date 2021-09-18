PumaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $635,497.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

