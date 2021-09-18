Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $425.57 million and $94.46 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

