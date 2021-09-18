Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 1,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.