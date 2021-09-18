Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 978,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Puxin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 945,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 59,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the first quarter worth $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Puxin in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $4,647,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Puxin by 3,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 308,444 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 937,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,037. Puxin has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

