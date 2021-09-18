Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $8,495.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.14 or 0.00022924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

