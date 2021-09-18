Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

