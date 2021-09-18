QASH Price Reaches $0.0689 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $323,030.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.