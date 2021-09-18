Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Qbao has a market cap of $552,114.54 and $3,760.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

