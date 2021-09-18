QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. QChi has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $2,582.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00131303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

