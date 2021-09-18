QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 72.9% in August

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.46 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

