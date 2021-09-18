QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 72.9% in August

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.46 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

