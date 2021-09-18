Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $189.00 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $168.50 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33.
About Qt Group Oyj
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.