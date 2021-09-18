Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $48,103.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.96 or 0.07181646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00375429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.01301712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.87 or 0.00492958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00358169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006281 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,888,778 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.