Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.07

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.07 and traded as low as C$30.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.58, with a volume of 1,010,495 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

