Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.07

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.07 and traded as low as C$30.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.58, with a volume of 1,010,495 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

