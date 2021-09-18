QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post $3.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $3.90 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.