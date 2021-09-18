QuickSwap Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $155.25 million and $34.29 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $474.63 or 0.00989265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00174382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.57 or 0.07135626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.01 or 1.00105204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.00866374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

