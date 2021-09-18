QuickX Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $30,981.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

