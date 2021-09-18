Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $23.75 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $2.18 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

