Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Qumu during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 135,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

