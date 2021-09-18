Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $628,617.07 and $11.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

