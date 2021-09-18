R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

