Radix Trading Up 62% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $105.65 million and $11.23 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

