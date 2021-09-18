RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.05 million and the lowest is $339.46 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

