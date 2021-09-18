Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,730 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

EQR stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

