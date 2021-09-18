RAI Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.06 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

