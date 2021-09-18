Rainicorn Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and $1.71 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

