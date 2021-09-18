Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Update

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 87,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

RLYB opened at $12.79 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

