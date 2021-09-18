Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.10

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,586,614 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

In related news, insider Priya Patil acquired 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

