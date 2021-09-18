Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $113.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

