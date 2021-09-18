Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.92 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

