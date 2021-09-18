RAMP Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $149.40 million and $18.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,139,558 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.