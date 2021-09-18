Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Increases Dividend to $1.92 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.924 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

RANJY stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

RANJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.