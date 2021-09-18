Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,719.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ratch Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Ratch Group Public alerts:

Shares of Ratch Group Public stock remained flat at $$1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36. Ratch Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.