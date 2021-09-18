Ratecoin (XRA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $58,808.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.