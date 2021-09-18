Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.21 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $14,333.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

