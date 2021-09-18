Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $55,895.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,359.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.98 or 0.07179515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00375778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $629.73 or 0.01302189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00559421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00493245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00358316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

