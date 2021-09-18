Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $906.42 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Raydium has a total market cap of $906.42 million and $228.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00027029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00121623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.64 or 0.07118306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.92 or 0.99670918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00865045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,846,843 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

