Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.14

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $474,034.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

