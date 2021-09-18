Raze Network Reaches Market Cap of $8.09 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $425,407.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00174209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.10 or 0.07205984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.72 or 1.00243026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00846040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

