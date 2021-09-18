Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 45,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

