Realio Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $175,508.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

