ReapChain (REAP) Market Cap Tops $7.65 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.65 million and $257,610.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

