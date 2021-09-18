Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,276.27 or 0.99940979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00082002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

