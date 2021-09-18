Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 53.4% in August

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REED stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 14,179,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,829. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REED shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

